COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Crew will reopen ticket sales Tuesday and Wednesday after a password-protected presale was infiltrated causing confusion and frustration among Crew season-ticket holders.

According to the team, a protected presale ticket sale for Saturday’s MLS Cup final between the Crew and Los Angeles FC was accessed “by a number of unauthorized individuals”. The team cancelled orders made by those parties and shut down sales on Monday.

On Monday, tickets in the Nordecke section were reportedly being bought and resold in bulk on the secondary market for upwards of $300-400 or more and many fans went to social media to express their displeasure with the incident. Face value prices during the presale window for the MLS Cup game in the same section have been priced at a little over $100.

The Crew will open an updated presale window, exclusively to season ticket holders, Tuesday, though an exact time was not given. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The match will kick off Saturday at 4 p.m. as the Crew aim to win their third MLS title. LAFC looks to become the first club in over a decade to win back-to-back championships.