COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew plan to play the 2022 season without left back Milton Valenzuela, according to club President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko.

The news comes on the same day Columbus drafted goalkeeper Patrick Schulte with the 12th overall pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Bezbatchenko said Valenzuela has an offer from the Crew and it is up to him to accept or decline the deal.

Bezbatchenko also said midfielder Pedro Santos, who re-signed for the 2022 season, would be the Black & Gold’s starting left back right now but the team is looking to sign a free agent at that position as well.