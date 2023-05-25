PITTSBURGH (WCMH) – For the first time since 2001 the black and gold soccer team will play in a U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal match.

Unfortunately for Columbus, it was Pittsburgh which advanced Wednesday in front of a record crowd of 6,107 at Highmark Stadium, as the Riverhounds of the United Soccer League delivered a 1-0 ‘Cupset’ to the Crew.

A Crew turnover in the 22nd minute allowed Pittsburgh’s Robbie Mertz to feed Albert Deekwa on a short breakaway for the lone goal of the match and keeper Jahmali White kept the Crew silenced with three saves to seal the win.

It is the second year in a row the Crew have exited the U.S. Open Cup against a USL opponent – Detroit FC defeated the Crew in the 2022 Cup’s opening round.

The Crew return to the MLS schedule this Sunday at Nashville at 8:30 p.m.