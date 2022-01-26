COLUMBUS, Ohio 9WCMH) — The Columbus Crew have acquired midfielder James Igbekeme on loan from Spanish Segunda División side Real Zaragoza for the 2022 Major League Soccer season.

The Crew holds an option to exercise a permanent transfer on Igbekeme’s contract following the duration of the loan in December 2022.

“James is a versatile midfielder and his addition will help strengthen our roster,” said Columbus Crew President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “He will provide us with another strong option in the midfield and his contributions will be seen on both sides of the ball. We look forward to welcoming James and his family to Columbus and look forward to incorporating him into our team.”

The 26-year-old Igbekeme joins the Crew after spending the past four seasons with Zaragoza. Since 2018, Igbekeme appeared in 96 league matches, scoring four goals. The midfielder additionally appeared in eight cup matches during his time in Spain.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Igbekeme made his professional debut with G.D. Ribeirão in 2013, which currently plays in the Portuguese Third Division. In two seasons with Os Ribeirenses, Igbekeme appeared in 43 matches, scoring two goals.