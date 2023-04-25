COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Crew have acquired left back Malte Amundsen from New York City FC in exchange for allocation money, according to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert.

The Crew, in need of defensive help after an injury to Will Sands in Saturday’s loss to Charlotte, add Amundsen, 25, who was part of NYCFC’s MLS Cup-winning team in 2021.

The Danish native has yet to play a match this season for NYCFC, but started 23 of 27 games played in 2022, registered two assists along with 14 shots on goal, and helped the team allow the fourth fewest goals and second fewest shots on goal last season.

The Columbus Crew currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings after nine games played this season. The Black & Gold’s next MLS match will be Saturday night at home against Inter Miami.