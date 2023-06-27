COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A pair of Columbus Crew midfielders are among the 26 players selected to play in the MLS All-Star Game next month.

On Tuesday, the MLS announced Lucas Zelarayán and Aidan Morris will represent the Crew in the All-Star Game in Washington D.C. on July 19, where the All-Stars will be pitted against the world-renowned Arsenal FC.

The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by All-Star head coach Wayne Rooney of host club D.C. United (12 players), and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

This is the first time since 2015 that multiple Columbus Crew players were selected to the MLS All-Star Game.

Aidan Morris

Morris has started all 18 games in which he has appeared for Columbus Crew this season, scoring three goals and assisting three more in what has been a breakout season for the Homegrown.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder played for the Crew SC Academy from 2017-2019 before signing a Homegrown contract with Columbus in 2020.

The U.S. native became the youngest player to start and provide an assist in MLS Cup history en route to Columbus Crew’s MLS Cup victory in 2020.

Lucas Zelarayán

Making his second All-Star appearance (2021), Zelarayán has been a force up front for the Crew, leading the Columbus attack with eight goals and seven assists in 16 matches this season. He ranks fifth in MLS with 15 goal contributions this season.

The Armenian won both the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award and MLS Cup MVP in 2020 after helping lead the Crew to the title that season.

Zelarayán scored one of the most sensational goals of the season, rocketing a shot from past midfield to win it for Columbus in extra time on June 10.