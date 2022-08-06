COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán polished off a brace with a goal in the 75th minute to spark the Columbus Crew to a 3-2 victory over New York City FC.

An own-goal by Jonathan Mensah three minutes into the match gave NYCFC an early lead.

Columbus (8-6-9) knotted the score on a goal by Cucho Hernández — his fifth of the season — in the 20th minute. Lucas Zelarayán scored seven minutes later to put the Crew up 2-1 at halftime.

Gabriel Pereira knotted the score at 2-2 with a goal in the 64th minute for NYCFC (12-5-6).

Zelarayán’s team-leading eighth goal followed.

Luis Díaz had assists on the first two scores. Zelarayán was also credited with an assist on Hernández’s goal.