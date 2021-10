COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored twice, Pedro Santos had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Crew beat Inter Miami 4-0.

Zardes, off an entry pass from Santos, flicked in a header from the center of the area to open the scoring in the 39th minute and Santos put away a one-touch shot to give Columbus (10-12-7) 2-0 in the 44th.

Miami (9-15-5) has lost six straight matches and is scoreless in each of its last four.

Inter Miami’s Lewis Morgan, left, and Columbus Crew’s Lucas Zelarayan chase the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Inter Miami’s Nick Marsman, top, makes a save against Columbus Crew’s Alexandru Irinel Matan during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Crew’s Liam Fraser, right, dribbles past Inter Miami’s Gregore during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Inter Miami’s Lewis Morgan, left, and Columbus Crew’s Derrick Etienne chase the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Crew’s Alexandru Irinel Matan, right, tries to dribble past Inter Miami’s Leandro Gonzalez Pirez during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)