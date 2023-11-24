ORLANDO (WCMH) — Two weeks after winning its first-round series over Atlanta United, the Columbus Crew will continue their MLS Cup Playoff run when they face Orlando City on Saturday afternoon in Florida.

The long pause in the MLS postseason was due in part to the international break, but all players are back with their clubs and looking for a spot in next week’s conference finals. Columbus has not made the conference finals since 2020, and Orlando is looking to make its first.

This semifinal clash pits the top offense in MLS against one of the best defenses. Columbus will try to exorcise its road demons when they play an Orlando side that has been one of the most consistent all season.

Here is what to know about Saturday’s Eastern Conference semifinal clash:

Crew’s road struggles

The Black & Gold have lost 10 games in MLS play this season. Nine of those have been away from Columbus.

This is not something new for the Crew since the turn of the decade with the club having won just 10 of its 51 regular season road games in the past three seasons. 2020 was a unique circumstance with Columbus not winning a single true road game on its way to an MLS Cup title.

From a playoff standpoint, the numbers are even more staggering as Columbus has not won a true road playoff game in regulation in 21 years. While surprising, home-field advantage has always been a massive factor come playoff time.

On the bright side, 2023 was the Crew’s best season on the road in some time having earned points in nine of 17 games.

Columbus’ style of play certainly changes when on the road, allowing more possession and sometimes resorting to more counter attacks. To beat Orlando, the Crew will need to try and translate its home style with possession-oriented play and fluid, creative attacks. While it might not translate to a dominant win away from Columbus, it gives the Crew its best chance to win.

Orlando City’s consistency

Columbus’ opponent has been among one of the most consistent teams in MLS and based off its form over the past couple of months, Orlando could be the best.

Since losing three of four games during a stretch in late-April, early-May, Orlando City has only lost three of its final 26 regular season games. The Lions rely primarily on their strong defense that has kept five clean sheets in their last six games.

The defense is anchored by veteran goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and the strong centerback pairing of Rodrigo Schlegel and Robin Jansson that play a high-pressure style under manager Oscar Pareja.

Offensively, Orlando’s top scorers Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire have combined for 27 goals this campaign. Torres will be the main challenge for the Crew defense as whoever plays in the left fullback role will need keep a close eye on the game-changing Uruguayan.

What to expect

Similar to Atlanta, the Crew’s matches against Orlando have always delivered plenty of fireworks. In May, the teams faced in Columbus with the Crew seconds away from a 2-1 victory until McGuire equalized in stoppage time to steal a point at Lower.com Field.

The team’s game in Florida was one of the best of the MLS regular season. After a 1-0 lead for the Crew at halftime, Columbus led 3-1 with just 20 minutes to go and looked poised for a massive road win. The Lions turned the tide after scoring twice in 13 minutes to tie the game and then scoring a stoppage time winner in the 97th minute of the game.

If Columbus had held on to win both those games versus Orlando, they would be hosting this Eastern conference semifinal. Late drama and plenty of goals between the two this season should result in another classic MLS Cup Playoff match that could come down to extra time or even penalties.

The winner of the game will not be guaranteed hosting rights for next week’s Eastern Conference final. The other semifinal, between FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union on Saturday night will determine where the conference final will be played. If Cincinnati wins, they will host. If Philadelphia wins, Columbus or Orlando will host.

One extra bonus for these remaining Eastern Conference teams is they all could host MLS Cup. With all four finishing with a better regular season record than each of the Western Conference teams still alive, whoever wins the East will host MLS Cup on Dec. 9.