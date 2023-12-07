COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew are set to host one of Major League Soccer’s newest and most dominant clubs for MLS Cup on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field.

Los Angeles FC completes the 2023 final and creates what can be dubbed the “Black & Gold” derby. The second MLS club in Los Angeles adopted the Crew’s colors with a darker shade of gold when joining the league in 2018. They are the defending champions looking to become the first club in over a decade to win back-to-back MLS Cups.

In just six seasons, LAFC has become one of the most recognizable and successful clubs in the league attracting stars on the pitch, in the stands, and in the owner’s box.

One year before joining the league, LAFC already created buzz hiring former USA men’s coach Bob Bradley and signing Mexican winger Carlos Vela. The club created even more buzz when multiple celebrities announced they would be part-time owners.

Among them include actor Will Ferrell, NBA legend Magic Johnson, and US soccer legend Mia Hamm along with her husband and former MLB star Nomar Garciaparra. This has helped attract numerous celebrities to LAFC fixtures through the years.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 14: Actor and LAFC owner, Will Ferrell, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland at Loftus Road on February 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson celebrate after Los Angeles FC defeated the Philadelphia Union in a penalty shootout during the 2022 MLS Cup Final at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: (C) Prince Harry reacts during a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on September 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Carlos Vela #10 of Los Angeles FC and actor\comedian Will Ferrell, a part-owner of the Los Angeles Football Club, attend the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Gareth Bale carries the MLS club out to the field prior to a game between the Portland Timbers and the Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Actress Connie Britton prepares for falcon flight before the game between the Houston Dynamo and the Los Angeles FC during the Western Conference Final at BMO Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: LAFC Owner’s pose for a photo speaks during a ceremony for the newly renamed BMO Stadium at BMO Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In that first year, LAFC made the playoffs but its first loss in club history made headlines throughout the year. It was against city rivals the Galaxy 4-3 in a thrilling game that has become one of the iconic matches in MLS history.

Heroics from Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic set the tone for the “El Trafico” derby, which has added multiple epic games throughout the years and is one of MLS’ best and most marketed rivalries.

LAFC raised the bar in its second season in 2019 by finishing with the best regular season record and winning the Supporters’ Shield. Vela set an MLS-record with 34 goals and won the MVP award before they were knocked out by the Seattle Sounders in the conference final.

Next to Vela in the team’s attack was the now Crew winger Diego Rossi, who scored 48 goals in 104 games for Los Angeles.

After unsuccessful campaigns in 2020 and 2021, LAFC raised the bar for the 2022 season by bringing in two European superstars. Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini and Welsh winger Gareth Bale, who left Real Madrid to join LAFC, gave the club a massive boost in its fifth season in MLS.

Los Angeles won the Supporters’ Shield again after a 67-point regular season. As the one-seed in the West, Los Angeles cruised past the Galaxy and Austin FC to host MLS Cup against the Philadelphia Union.

The 2022 final ended up being the most exciting in MLS history. The game went to extra time after an 83rd minute LAFC goal was quickly canceled by a Union equalizer in the 85th minute. In the second half of extra time, Los Angeles keeper Maxime Crepeau was sent off and got injured during the foul, adding a significant amount of stoppage time.

In the 120+4′, Union defender Jack Elliott scored what seemed to be the winner against a 10-man LA side, stunning the Los Angeles crowd. Out of nowhere, Bale headed in a game-tying goal in the 120+8′ minute to make it 3-3, send the LAFC fans into a frenzy and the match to penalties. In penalties, Los Angeles FC won 3-0 with backup keeper John McCarthy saving two shots to win LA’s first MLS Cup title.

On Saturday, the team will be led by MLS’ top scorer Dennis Bouanga with Vela and Chiellini also expected to start in the final. It will be a test for Los Angeles against a Crew side that has lost once at Lower.com Field in 2023 and with MLS Cup hosts winning nine of 12 finals since the league gave home-field advantage to the higher seed.