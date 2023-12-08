COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The day Columbus sports fans have been waiting for all week is almost here as the Columbus Crew host Los Angeles FC in MLS Cup at Lower.com Field.

Saturday afternoon’s “Black & Gold” final is the first ever in Downtown Columbus for a local major professional team. Columbus is looking to win its third MLS Cup and second in four seasons while LAFC attempts to defend its title and become the first club to win two straight MLS Cups since 2012.

Here are some things to know about Saturday’s final between the Crew and LAFC.

Columbus’ many transitions since 2020 title

This is the third time MLS Cup is in central Ohio but the first time it will be in the Arena District. The Crew closed the doors on Historic Crew Stadium in June 2021 and opened Lower.com Field the following month. Just two years later, this second generation stadium for MLS’ first club is hosting its first final.

Moving to Lower.com Field is just one of the many transitions the club has gone through since winning MLS Cup in front of 1,500 fans in 2020. Since that victory, the Crew has moved into a new stadium, a new training facility, rebranded its logo, hired a new head coach, and has a completely new roster.

Head coach Wilfried Nancy is one of just many new faces at the club for this season that has made a massive impact for the Black & Gold. His new style of attacking play while have three center backs in defense has transformed the team into one of MLS’ most entertaining to watch. Columbus’ squad adapted to this style of play instantly and became the highest scoring team in MLS.

The transitions didn’t stop there as the Black & Gold midseason accepted a transfer offer for its former club-record signing Lucas Zelarayan to Saudi Arabian club Al-Fateh. Despite losing one of the best Crew players ever, the team didn’t lose a step towards making the playoffs and winning two road matches to earn hosting rights for MLS Cup.

The current Crew roster only has three players who were on the 2020 championship side: Fan-favorite defender Josh Williams, captain Darlington Nagbe, and midfielder Aidan Morris. Williams and a then 19-year-old Morris played in the 2020 final while Nagbe could not play after testing positive for COVID-19.

Key players to watch

The biggest question Crew fans will have regarding the lineup will be who plays at right wingback. Mo Farsi has started the last two games but in last week’s East Final against Cincinnati had a missed pass leading to a Cincy goal. Farsi was subbed out for Julian Gressel, who made an instant impact off the bench.

Outside of that position, the rest of the lineup looks settled with goalkeeper Patrick Schulte coming in red hot after numerous clutch saves against Orlando and Cincinnati. The defense will be anchored by Rudy Camacho while Nagbe and Morris occupy the midfield. The front three should be Alex Matan, Diego Rossi, and the Crew’s top scorer Cucho Hernandez.

Rossi enters this game after scoring the equalizer against Cincinnati and now plays his former club in this final. The Uruguayan scored nearly 50 goals in over 100 games for LAFC from 2018 to 2022. Columbus striker Christian Ramirez also looks poised to make an appearance off the bench after scoring extra time goals in the last two games.

Los Angeles’ roster will feature a slew of great players looking for another title. In defense for head coach Steve Cherundolo’s side is Italian star Giorgio Chiellini and surging fullback Ryan Hollingshead.

The midfield features USA international Kellyn Acosta and 24-year-old German Timothy Tillman while the front line may be the best the Crew has faced all season. Leading LAFC’s attack is Gabonese winger Dennis Bouanga, who won MLS’ Golden Boot with 20 goals and will pose a challenge for the Crew’s backline. In the middle will be veteran Carlos Vela, who has played more than 150 games for LAFC and has scored nearly 80 goals.

What to expect

The sportsbooks favor the Crew to win the trophy by a narrow margin likely for the simple fact they are playing at home. Columbus has lost at home just once in MLS play in 2023 thanks to its ability to control the pace of play and take early leads when in front of the Black & Gold faithful.

The one area of concern for the Crew will be losing possession in its own half and allowing an LAFC attack with Bouanga and Vela to punish them on the counter. Offensively, Columbus might have a harder time finding chances in and around the box with a defender of Chiellini’s caliber organizing the backline and tracking runs. LAFC has not conceded a goal in three straight games.

Both teams have multiple players that can score from distance so don’t be surprised to see a few shots from outside the box test the keepers. The Crew’s style of play always give them a chance to score four to five goals a game while LAFC’s quality makes them dangerous to score with only a few chances. That should make for a very entertaining match that could go the distance to penalties.

Weather conditions should also play a factor for the final with Storm Team 4’s forecast calling for a rainy Saturday afternoon with temperatures in and around the mid-50s. With a west coast team coming to the Midwest, rain and temperatures under 60 degrees should play into the Crew’s hands.