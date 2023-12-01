COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — What is slowly becoming one of Major League Soccer’s best rivalries will take center stage on Saturday night with the stakes never higher.

The Columbus Crew will play at FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference final at 6 p.m. at TQL Stadium. The 14th meeting in the “Hell is Real” derby is the biggest one yet as the winner will earn a place in the MLS Cup and host the final on Dec. 9.

This conference final pits two of the best teams in MLS this season, with a handful of players that have had career-best seasons. Add those factors to a rivalry that is developing history, and you have all the makings of an instant classic.

Here is what you need to know about this mammoth Eastern Conference final:

Crew’s road demons vanquished at perfect time

This year’s MLS playoffs have continued a leaguewide trend that has been prevalent for years: Home-field advantage is key. This year’s postseason has featured best-of-three series and single-elimination games. But through the first three rounds, the team with home-field advantage has advanced in just two of those series.

One of them was the Columbus Crew’s victory at Orlando City in an Eastern Conference semifinal that it won 2-0 in extra time. This marked the Crew’s first road win in the playoffs since 2018.

A factor in the Crew’s dominance over Orlando was controlling possession, and it is expected to try to do the same against Cincinnati. However, FCC’s offense is dangerous and much more efficient than Orlando’s, so should the Crew try to hang onto the ball, it might be more vulnerable on the counterattack.

FC Cincinnati’s phenomenal season

In this era of MLS expansion, many teams have been able to find their footing early. Atlanta United won a title in just its second season, and Los Angeles FC earned the league’s best record in its second season.

FC Cincinnati joined MLS in 2019 and it took them a little longer to become successful. Ohio’s second MLS club earned the dubbed “Wooden Spoon” in its first three seasons with the league’s worst record. When the club looked to turn the corner, they brought in Pat Noonan as coach and Chris Albright as general manager. They have not looked back since.

After making the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time last season, Cincinnati put together a historic 2023 season by winning the Supporters’ Shield, given to the club that finishes with the best regular-season points total. Spearheading that first-place finish was Luciano Acosta, who had 17 goals and 14 assists in 32 games and was named the league’s MVP.

Normally behind Acosta would be MLS defender of the year Matt Miazga, who leads a defense that conceded just 39 goals in the regular season. However, it was announced Wednesday that Miazga will be suspended for three games after he entered the referee room after the win Nov. 4 over the New York Red Bulls. He is ineligible to play in either the semifinal or final, should FCC win. Miazga had already missed the quarterfinal victory over the Philadelphia Union after he was penalized three times over the two-match series against the Red Bulls.

Hell is Real history

One of the best-named rivalries in sports earned the moniker in 2017 with fans taking the words from a highway sign on Interstate 71 between the cities. That year was the first and only time the clubs met while FCC was part of the United Soccer League. The Crew lost the inaugural meeting 1-0 but began a stretch of dominance once Cincinnati joined MLS.

The Crew only lost one of the first 10 rivalry matches from 2019 to 2022 and had some memorably dominant performances over those inferior FCC teams. A 4-0 win in July 2020 at the MLS is Back tournament stands out as the biggest rout.

Cincinnati’s recent stretch of success has started to even the rivalry out with just one loss in the last three meetings. FCC has never lost to the Crew at TQL Stadium in three meetings there.

This playoff “Hell is Real” match seems like the beginning of what could be a common postseason matchup and cements Ohio as one of the centers of soccer in the country.

What to expect, who the winner could play in MLS Cup

The two regular-season matches this season between these clubs have always gone the home team’s way.

Cincinnati won at home 3-2 in May. After going up 2-0, the Crew came back with goals from Lucas Zelarayan and Malte Amundsen. FCC’s Junior Moreno scored the winner in the 67th minute in a game where each team produced multiple big chances.

The return match at Lower.com Field on Aug. 20 was significantly more lopsided. The Crew was fresh after a two-plus week break from its early Leagues Cup exit and crushed Cincinnati 3-0.

Despite at least three goals in each game, it is hard to say if this East final will produce the same type of scoring. Both teams will have an aggressive style but will be mindful of making a mistake defensively that could lead to the opening goal.

The MLS Cup goes through Ohio as whoever wins this game will host the final on Dec. 9. The winner will welcome the Western Conference champion, which will be defending MLS champion Los Angeles FC or U.S. Open Cup champion Houston Dynamo.