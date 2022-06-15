(WCMH) — Major League Soccer announced an exclusive TV rights deal with Apple that will begin next season in 2023 and run through the 2032 season Tuesday.

With this new TV package, fans of all MLS clubs will have new ways to watch every game of the season along with matches from the expanded Leagues Cup and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

This is the second live sports TV rights deal for Apple with the company currently broadcasting Friday night Major League Baseball games.

For fans of the Columbus Crew, here is what you need to know about this new TV deal for MLS:

How does the subscription work for MLS on Apple?

All MLS matches will be available exclusively through the Apple TV app which is accessible through Apple devices, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and more.

In the Apple TV app, you will be able to subscribe to an MLS service which is separate from subscribing to Apple TV+. Anyone with Apple TV+ will get a wide selection of games with some available for free.

Can I get MLS on Apple if I am a Crew season-ticket holder?

Yes. As part of the TV rights deal, all season-ticket holders for every MLS club will get access to the streaming service. So any Black & Gold fans with a season ticket get access.

Will Crew matches have local blackouts?

No. You can watch Columbus Crew matches on Apple even if you are in central Ohio and surrounding blackout regions.

What does the Apple deal mean for local Crew TV broadcasts?

Undetermined. MLS states that details surrounding broadcast teams, production, schedule, and coverage will be announced at later dates.

Currently, ESPN+ streams MLS matches from the Crew’s local broadcast feed from Bally Sports, with blackout restrictions for the region.

Additional notes

The subscription price is currently unknown. The streaming service will have an MLS whip-around show akin to NFL RedZone with live coverage of all games happening simultaneously.