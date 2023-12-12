COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew fans will gather in the Arena District on Tuesday to celebrate the team’s MLS championship.

The club is having a parade along Nationwide Boulevard, from Third Street west to Lower.com Field. After, a rally will take place in a plaza outside the stadium, where the Crew defeated Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Saturday to win its third MLS Cup.

The parade is scheduled to begin at noon. You can watch the parade and rally live in the video player above.

Several parking options are in the area. For more information, including pre-purchasing options for parking, follow this link. The parade will delay some COTA service. For more, follow this link.

The Crew announced that concessions and the team shop will be open at Lower.com Field and that an outdoor zone for alcoholic beverages will be available.

The Crew last won in 2020 in a 3-0 win over the Seattle Sounders at Historic Crew Stadium. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team did not have a championship parade.