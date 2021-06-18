Watch: Frankie Hejduk’s Top 10 moments at Historic Crew Stadium

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew will play its final game at Historic Crew Stadium on Saturday, when the team faces the Chicago Fire at 7:30 p.m.

Former Crew player and team captain Frankie Hejduk, who was on the roster from 2003 to ’10 and a brand ambassador for the team after his playing days, recently spoke with NBC4’s Justin Holbrock and recounted his favorite memories of the home pitch. You can watch their conversation in the player above.

The Crew will open Lower.com Field, located in the Arena District, with a game against the New England Revolution on Saturday, July 3.

And the team will continue to use Historic Crew Stadium, which opened in 1999 as the first stadium in the country built specifically for soccer, as part of its recently opened training facility. A bubble will be placed over the stadium so it can be used for practice during the winter.

Saturday will be the Crew’s first game since May 29, with Major League Soccer coming off an international break. Through seven games, the Crew is 3-2-2 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.