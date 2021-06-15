Watch: Columbus Crew to make ‘significant business announcement’ at 11:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew will make what it is calling a “significant business announcement” at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Taking part will be Dee Haslam, from the team’s investor-operator group, and Steve Lyon, chief business officer and executive vice president. You can watch them here at nbc4i.com.

The announcement will take place at the River Club of New Crew Stadium.

The Crew is set to play its first game at the facility on July 3, but the stadium does not yet have a sponsorship agreement for naming rights. Team officials have said they expect that to be in place before the first game.

The new stadium sits in the Arena District on West Nationwide Boulevard and will make the Crew neighbors with the Blue Jackets, who play at Nationwide Arena, and the Clippers, who play at Huntington Park.

The Crew will close out Historic Crew Stadium — previously known as Columbus Crew Stadium and Mapfre Stadium — with a game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the Chicago Fire.