Tickets go on sale for all games at Columbus Crew’s new stadium, Lower.com Field

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Now that the Columbus Crew’s new stadium in the Arena District has a name, Lower.com Field, you can buy tickets to any of the games scheduled there this season.
The Crew announced Thursday that single-game tickets are on sale for all of its regular-season Major League Soccer games at Lower.com Field, which opens Saturday, July 3 with the Crew playing the New England Revolution.
Tickets can be purchased by following this link.
Besides the inaugural game, notable home games are Aug. 21 against Seattle in a rematch of the 2020 MLS Cup Final that the Crew won, and Aug. 27 against in-state rival Cincinnati. Home games are scheduled for these dates:
- Saturday, July 3: New England
- Saturday, July 17: New York City FC
- Wednesday, July 21: Nashville
- Wednesday, Aug. 4: D.C.
- Saturday, Aug. 7: Atlanta
- Saturday, Aug. 21: Seattle
- Friday, Aug. 27: Cincinnati
- Tuesday, Sept. 14: New York Red Bulls
- Saturday, Sept. 25: Montreal
- Saturday, Oct. 16: Miami
- Saturday, Oct. 23: New York Red Bulls
- Wednesday, Oct. 27: Orlando
- Sunday, Nov. 7: Chicago
The stadium seats 20,371 and replaces Historic Crew Stadium — also known over the years as Columbus Crew Stadium and Mapfre Stadium — which opened in 1999 as the first stadium in the country built specifically for soccer.