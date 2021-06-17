Tickets go on sale for all games at Columbus Crew’s new stadium, Lower.com Field

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Now that the Columbus Crew’s new stadium in the Arena District has a name, Lower.com Field, you can buy tickets to any of the games scheduled there this season.

The Crew announced Thursday that single-game tickets are on sale for all of its regular-season Major League Soccer games at Lower.com Field, which opens Saturday, July 3 with the Crew playing the New England Revolution.

Besides the inaugural game, notable home games are Aug. 21 against Seattle in a rematch of the 2020 MLS Cup Final that the Crew won, and Aug. 27 against in-state rival Cincinnati. Home games are scheduled for these dates:

  • Saturday, July 3: New England
  • Saturday, July 17: New York City FC
  • Wednesday, July 21: Nashville
  • Wednesday, Aug. 4: D.C.
  • Saturday, Aug. 7: Atlanta
  • Saturday, Aug. 21: Seattle
  • Friday, Aug. 27: Cincinnati
  • Tuesday, Sept. 14: New York Red Bulls
  • Saturday, Sept. 25: Montreal
  • Saturday, Oct. 16: Miami
  • Saturday, Oct. 23: New York Red Bulls
  • Wednesday, Oct. 27: Orlando
  • Sunday, Nov. 7: Chicago

The stadium seats 20,371 and replaces Historic Crew Stadium — also known over the years as Columbus Crew Stadium and Mapfre Stadium — which opened in 1999 as the first stadium in the country built specifically for soccer.

