COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Competitive international soccer matches are back after the FIFA World Cup and three Crew players will be a part of the March window.

The club announced that three starters will join their national teams over the next two weeks to play for their countries in various competitions and venues. Unlike the European leagues, the MLS will not pause its regularly scheduled matches for the March break.

Goalkeeper Eloy Room, defender Milos Degenek, and midfielder Lucas Zelarayan have been called up for international duty and will miss the Mar. 25 home match for the Crew against Atlanta United.

Room is once again going to be the starting goalie for Curacao for its final match in the CONCACAF Nations League group stage. On Mar. 25, Curacao will take on Canada in Willemstad in a must-win game to attempt to qualify for this summer’s Gold Cup. A win also keeps Room and company alive for a spot in the Nations League finals, set to take place in June in Las Vegas.

Curacao will end this international window with a Mar. 28 friendly against World Cup champions Argentina in Santiago del Estero.

Degenek rejoins Australia after the Socceroos made the Round of 16 in the World Cup. They will play two friendly matches against Ecuador on Mar. 24 in Sydney and Mar. 28 in Melbourne.

The Crew’s star playmaker Zelarayan, who has notched two goals this season, heads to Europe to play in Armenia’s first matches in the qualification round for the 2024 UEFA European Championships. Armenia will host Turkey on Mar. 25 and Cyprus on Mar. 28 in Yerevan. Armenia is vying for its first spot in a major international tournament.

The Black & Gold have started the season with one win, one draw, and two losses and currently sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.