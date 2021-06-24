Take a look inside Lower.com Field, the new home of the Columbus Crew

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lower.com Field, the new home of the Columbus Crew, is getting ready to host its first game on July 3 against the New England Revolution.

NBC4 got a look inside the grounds on Thursday.

The new stadium is in the Arena District on West Nationwide Boulevard next door to Nationwide Arena and Huntington Park.

Lower.com is a mortgage lender based in New Albany. The company and team announced the new name on June 15, describing it as a a “long-term” partnership.

Single-match tickets are currently on sale for all of the regular-season at Lower.com Field.

Home games are scheduled for these dates:

  • Saturday, July 3: New England
  • Saturday, July 17: New York City FC
  • Wednesday, July 21: Nashville
  • Wednesday, Aug. 4: D.C.
  • Saturday, Aug. 7: Atlanta
  • Saturday, Aug. 21: Seattle
  • Friday, Aug. 27: Cincinnati
  • Tuesday, Sept. 14: New York Red Bulls
  • Saturday, Sept. 25: Montreal
  • Saturday, Oct. 16: Miami
  • Saturday, Oct. 23: New York Red Bulls
  • Wednesday, Oct. 27: Orlando
  • Sunday, Nov. 7: Chicago

The stadium seats 20,371 and replaces Historic Crew Stadium — also known over the years as Columbus Crew Stadium and Mapfre Stadium. Historic Crew Stadium opened in 1999 as the first stadium in the country built specifically for soccer.

