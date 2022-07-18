COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew forward Miguel Berry is set to be traded to D.C. United for general allocation money, sources confirmed to NBC4.

The 24-year-old striker from Barcelona was drafted by Columbus in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft and scored 10 goals for the Black & Gold over the past two years.

Berry has not played in July and made his last start for the Crew on June 25 against Real Salt Lake.

DCU is currently the last-place team in MLS and will begin a new era under manager Wayne Rooney.

The Black & Gold are on an eight-match unbeaten run and will take on the New England Revolution in its next match at Lower.com Field on Saturday.