COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki scored the tying goal for Charlotte FC in a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew.
Shinyashiki’s game-tying goal came in the 49th minute for Charlotte.
Erik Hurtado scored late in the first half for the Crew.
