COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WCMH) — Rodrigo Schlegel’s goal proved to be the game-winner as Orlando City picked up a 2-0 win over the Columbus Crew.

Orlando is now 4-2-2 after the win and the Crew fell to 2-3-2.

Columbus has now lost three straight and have failed to score a goal since March 20.

The Crew will play again on Tuesday against Detroit City FC in the U.S. Open Cup and resume MLS play on Saturday at Sporting Kansas City.