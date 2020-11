Orlando City beats Crew 2-1

Orlando City’s Tesho Akindele, top, heads the ball during the team’s MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Orlando won 2-1. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Benji Michel scored in the 84th minute to help Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Orlando broke a tie for third place with Columbus in the Eastern Conference standings with one game left. The Lions have lost just once in their last 16 games.

The Crew were eliminated from the Supporters’ Shield race for the regular-season title. With Orlando City down a man after Nani received a red card in the 52nd minute, Michel headed the ball to himself and tapped it between goalkeeper Eloy Room’s legs for his fifth goal of the season. Chris Mueller scored his 10th goal in the 27th minute. Harrison Afful scored for Columbus in the 56th minute.