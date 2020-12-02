Another Columbus Crew player tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew reported Wednesday morning an eighth positive test for COVID-19 among its players.

The team did not say which player tested positive, but the result came back late Monday. The Crew is scheduled to play the New England Revolution in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference final at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mapfre Stadium.

In a news release, the Crew said it will not conduct team training Wednesday as its facility undergoes sanitization. And it will continue to administer daily COVID-19 testing this week and remain in contact with MLS and local health officials.

The Crew defeated Nashville SC 2-0 in extra time Sunday to advance in the playoffs as the team pursues its first MLS Cup since 2008.