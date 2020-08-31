No public tickets will be sold for Wednesday’s Crew home game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There will be no tickets for fans sold for the Columbus Crew SC game set for MAPFRE Stadium this Wednesday.

The soccer club announced Monday that the game against Philadelphia Union will be played with only 250 family members and guests of the team in attendance.

No decision on fan tickets has been announced for next Sunday’s game against FC Cincinnati.

In a statement, the Crew said it is working with state and local health officials as to when fans will be allowed at games.

The team said if fans are allowed to attend games, it will be at a greatly reduced capacity.

“The Crew remains ready to host a limited number of fans with health and safety as its highest priority if and when the necessary approvals are secured,” the statement read.