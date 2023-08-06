COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of dedicated Columbus Crew fans spent Sunday morning at John Glenn International Airport to welcome the team’s new signing.

Forward Diego Rossi was given a warm welcome from Black & Gold faithful at the airport terminal just a few days after the Uruguayan signed with the club. The 25-year-old was acquired from Turkish club Fenerbahce last week after the transfer of former Crew star Lucas Zelarayan to Saudi Arabian club Al Fateh.

As Rossi got off the escalators, fans sang him in, presented him with Black & Gold gear while the former MLS Golden Boot winner with Los Angeles FC signed Uruguay flags and stopped to take pictures. Rossi’s last stint in MLS was a successful one, scoring 59 goals for LAFC in four seasons and leading the team to the best regular season record in 2019.

“Our club has done a great job to bring in a guy that we are excited is going to pick up right where Lucas left off,” said Crew season ticket holder Eric Neuenschwander.

His arrival even brought fans from out of town to John Glenn, including Noah Cline who drove four hours from Indiana to welcome Rossi. “We’re a dedicated fanbase and the whole MLS learned that during “Save The Crew,” said Cline.

He will likely start in the Crew’s upcoming match on Aug. 20 at Lower.com Field against rivals FC Cincinnati in the Hell is Real derby.