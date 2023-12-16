COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2023 MLS Cup champions the Columbus Crew will not have the opportunity to win a domestic treble of trophies next season.

Major League Soccer announced on Friday evening that its 29 clubs will not play in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup with each club’s first team set to be replaced by its developmental teams. This means that Columbus’ MLS NEXT Pro side Crew 2 will compete in the competition instead of the first team.

Reports say MLS will reevaluate its first team clubs participation for the 2025 iteration of the tournament.

“This decision will provide emerging professional players with additional opportunities for meaningful competition,” per MLS’ official statement. “The move also benefits the MLS regular season by reducing schedule congestion, freeing up to six midweek match dates.”

The U.S. Open Cup is the oldest professional soccer competition in the country after its founding in 1914. The tournament consists of all professional leagues in the United States but will not have the top league for 2024.

Since MLS’ founding in 1996, an MLS club has won every U.S. Open Cup except for when the Rochester Rhinos won in 1999. The Columbus Crew has won the competition once back in 2002 after beating the LA Galaxy 1-0 at Historic Crew Stadium in the final.

Despite the Black & Gold missing out on the USOC, the first team is still on course for its busiest schedule in club history with four competitions: MLS season, Leagues Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup, and Campeones Cup.

Crew 2, Columbus’ developmental team, has had incredible success in just two years of existence. They won the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro title in 2022 and lost in the final to Austin FC II in 2023. The Crew won MLS’ award for Academy of the Year this past season.

Multiple Crew 2 players have been promoted to the first team and were part of the 2023 MLS Cup winning side, including goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and defender Mo Farsi. The 2024 U.S. Open Cup begins in March with the first round. Crew 2 will enter the competition in the second round which will be played in early April. The final is set for Sept. 25.