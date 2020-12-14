MLS champion Columbus Crew adds goalkeeper in Ohio native Evan Bush

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew made its first roster move since winning the MLS Cup, acquiring goalkeeper Evan Bush on Monday morning in a trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Crew received Bush for $125,000 in general allocation money, which the Whitecaps can use in a number of ways to help with their salary budget under Major League Soccer rules. Bush had a base salary in 2020 of $232,000, according to information from the MLS players’ union.

Bush, who is from Cleveland and went to the University of Akron, played the second half of last season with the Whitecaps. Before that, he had been with the Montreal Impact since 2011. He has appeared in 184 MLS games, with 41 shutouts.

“Evan is a talented goalkeeper whose significant experience in MLS will be a great addition to our team,” Crew president Tim Bezbatchenko said. “We look forward to integrating him into the team and seeing him push our goalkeeping corps as we prepare for the 2021 season.”

The starting keeper for the Crew in 2020 was Eloy Room, and he remains the presumed starter for 2021, making Bush, who is 34 years old, a likely backup.

The Crew said it will release other roster details later Monday.