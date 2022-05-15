NEW YORK (AP/WCMH) — Talles Magno scored early and Valentín Castellanos added a second-half goal to power New York City FC to a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Magno took a pass from Santiago Rodríguez and fired a shot through traffic inside the far post to give NYCFC (5-3-2) the lead in the ninth minute.

Castellanos connected in the 59th minute with his sixth goal of the season.

NYCFC went 4-0-1 on a five-match homestand split between Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, outscoring the visitors 16-4 overall.

The Crew’s loss snaps a three-match unbeaten run and keeps the team winless in six road matches in 2022.

Columbus returns home for a battle next week with the black and gold team out west, Los Angeles FC.

Kick-off is set for 3:30pm on May 21.