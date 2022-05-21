COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Carlos Vela and Jose Cifuentes scored second-half goals and Los Angeles FC outlasted two lengthy weather delays to beat the Columbus Crew 2-0.

The two teams waited out a 2-hour, 55-minute delay to begin the match, played for four minutes, and then sat for a 70-minute delay before playing a scoreless first half.

Vela’s sixth goal of the season came in the 62nd minute to put LAFC (8-3-2) up 1-0. Cifuentes added an insurance goal in the 73rd minute.

Yaw Yeboah had two goals waved off for offside penalties for Columbus (3-5-4) in the second half. The second disallowed score required a video review and came three minutes after Vela scored.