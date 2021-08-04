Crew falls to DC United, 4-2

Columbus Crew

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus Crew’s Kevin Molino, right, dribbles the ball next to D.C. United’s Kevin Paredes during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ola Kamara and Yordy Reyna each scored twice and D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew 4-2.

Reyna dispossessed Aboubacar Keita in the attacking half, Kamara took the ball and beat goalkeeper Eloy Room to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute.

Reyna headed home a cross by Andy Najar in the 40th and Kamara converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to give D.C. United a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Kevin Molino scored in the 65th minute and Lucas Zelarayán added a goal in the 71st to pull Columbus to 3-2 but Reyna capped the scoring in the 74th minute.

D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid left the game due to a lower-leg injury and was replaced by Jon Kempin in the 17th minute.

