COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final day of the MLS regular season is Sunday as the Columbus Crew enter Decision Day looking to return to the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Black & Gold will be at Orlando City for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff where both teams need a result in order to book one of the two remaining playoff spots from the Eastern Conference.

The teams in the East that are into the playoffs include the Philadelphia Union, CF Montreal, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, and Inter Miami CF.

2020 was the last-time manager Caleb Porter’s side had postseason soccer, having won MLS Cup in the COVID-shortened season.

Outside of Columbus and Orlando, FC Cincinnati is the third team vying for one of those two spots as they travel to D.C. United to conclude the club’s best regular-season in its history.

Here is a breakdown on how the Crew can clinch the playoffs on Sunday:

STANDINGS ENTERING DECISION DAY:

6. FC Cincinnati (46 points, 11 wins, +6 goal differential)

7. Columbus Crew (46 PTS, 10 W, +6 GD)

8. Orlando City (45 PTS, 13 W, -10 GD)

WIN OR DRAW VS ORLANDO

If the Crew get the road win at Orlando, they will make the MLS Cup Playoffs as either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed. If FC Cincinnati beats D.C., the Crew will get the 7-seed. If Cincy draws or loses, the Crew will hop above their in-state rivals and earn the No. 6 seed.

In the event of a draw, the Crew will guarantee a playoff spot and the No. 7 seed. The only scenario where Columbus draws and gets the 6-seed is if Cincy loses to D.C. If that happens, Orlando gets the final playoff spot due to finishing the season with more wins that Cincy, the first tiebreaker if two teams are tied on points.

If Orlando beats Columbus, the Crew’s season is over and they will enter 2023 having missed the last two MLS Cup Playoffs.