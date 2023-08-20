COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Crew fans are counting down the moments until Sunday’s Hell is Real matchup with rival FC Cincinnati, with more than 20,000 people heading to Lower.com Field.

Some of those fans met up to march to the stadium to greet the team as players arrived. Those fans carried signs, posters, flags, and a new one this year – a coffin carrying a replica of the FC Cincinnati mascot.

“It’s been so fun, social media has been blowing up, and just the atmosphere here is electric, so we’re so excited,” Crew fan Dana Retske said. “We can’t wait to beat Cincinnati.”

Sunday is the 13th time the teams have met and while the rivalry isn’t as old as some, there is no love lost between the two fan bases.

“When FC Cincinnati came into the MLS, and maybe even a little before that, it started and it just grew a lot,” Crew fan Ravi Panday said. “It will take time, but I have no doubt over the next several decades, it will try to be like the OSU-Michigan for the MLS.”

The sold-out game begins at 7:30 p.m.