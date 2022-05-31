COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four Columbus Crew players will join their national teams as the Black & Gold will not play a match until mid-June during the summer international break.

Centerback Milos Degenek will be with Australia for a crucial World Cup Playoff match against the United Arab Emirates on June 7. The winner of that game will take on Peru on June 13 for a spot in this Fall’s World Cup in Qatar.

Winger Derrick Etienne Jr. is back with the Haitian national team for four games in the CONCACAF Nations League. Haiti will play Bermuda, Montserrat, and Guyana twice.

Goalkeeper Eloy Room is set to start for Curacao in the CONCACAF Nations League against Honduras twice and on June 9 versus Canada.

Crew captain Jonathan Mensah will re-join the Black Stars of Ghana for qualifying matches for the Africa Cup of Nations before two friendlies. Ghana will play Madagascar, Central African Republic, Japan, and Chile this month.

Mensah will be vying for a spot on Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup. The Black Stars are in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

The Black & Gold ended the month of May with a 2-1 road win over Atlanta United. Columbus returns to action on June 18 for its first-ever match against expansion side Charlotte FC.