FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WCMH) — After a year away from coaching, the former head coach of the Columbus Crew is back as an MLS manager.

Caleb Porter, 48, has been hired as the new manager for the New England Revolution, making him the ninth full-time head coach in the club’s history. Porter comes in after former New England boss Bruce Arena resigned in Sept., one month after he was placed on administrative leave amid allegations he made “inappropriate remarks.”

Porter, the former Black & Gold head coach, was with Columbus for four seasons, including guiding the team to an MLS Cup title in the COVID-shortened season in 2020. The Crew missed the playoffs in 2021 and 2022 under Porter, leading to his termination after the final game of the 2022 season. After a season off, Porter is back to coach his third MLS club.

His first job was with the Portland Timbers from 2013 to 2017 where he won MLS Cup in the 2015 season with a 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew at Historic Crew Stadium. Porter is one of six head coaches to win multiple MLS Cups.

The Revolution will play the defending MLS Cup champions twice during the 2024 MLS regular season. One match will be at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough and the other at Lower.com Field in Columbus, marking Porter’s first game back in central Ohio since he was the head coach of the Crew.