COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Columbus Crew defender Milton Valenzuela has signed with Swiss club FC Lugano.

The 23-year-old Argentine did not come to a contract extension agreement with the Crew and will now move to Europe after four seasons in Columbus.

Valenzuela played 30 games for the Crew in 2018 in his first season in MLS on loan from Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina. After a productive debut season for the Black & Gold, he suffered a torn ACL and missed the entirety of 2019.

After recovering from his injury, Valenzuela returned and played a key role in the Crew’s MLS Cup title run in the shortened 2020 campaign. In 2021, he dealt with injury issues again and played in just 14 MLS matches.

FC Lugano is in the middle of its season in the Swiss Super League. They are currently in fourth place.

The Columbus Crew begins its 2022 regular season on Feb. 26 against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Lower.com Field.