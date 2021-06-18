Final home game in Historic Crew Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Columbus Crew will host its final home match at Historic Crew Stadium, on Saturday, before moving to the new Lower.com Field next month.

Historic Crew Stadium, which was previously named Mapfre Stadium and Crew Stadium, opened in 1999 as the first soccer-specific stadium for Major League Soccer. In addition to being the home of the Crew, the stadium also hosted three MLS Cup matches, two MLS All-Star games, and several matches for the United States men’s and women’s national teams.

“It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to it, but knowing that we’re moving into this beautiful new stadium. It makes it really exciting,” said Chris Blain.

Historic Crew Stadium will be open at full capacity for Saturday’s game against Chicago Fire FC, and fans will be permitted to tailgate in the general parking lot. The stadium will remain cashless.

Players from both teams will wear jerseys commemorating Juneteenth. The jerseys will be auctioned off after the match and the proceeds will go to the VoyceNow Foundation.

Saturday’s match begins at 7:30 p.m., with a fireworks show scheduled to follow it.