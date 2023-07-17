COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew’s 2020 MLS Cup winning goalkeeper will be leaving the club.

Eloy Room, 34, and the club have agreed to terminate his contract after five seasons with the Black & Gold. Room had signed a two-year extension in 2021 with the Crew with a club option for 2024.

“I want to thank the City of Columbus for welcoming me as it did, the Columbus Crew for bringing me in, my teammates for the countless battles, and the staff for everything they do. Most importantly, I want to thank the best fans in MLS for the endless support,” Room said in a statement.

“My time at the Crew was extremely special. We’ve shared some incredible moments that I will never forget like winning the MLS Cup, and I’m going to miss having the Nordecke behind me. Today, I leave as a player, but join as a fan. Columbus Crew will forever be a part of me.”

The Dutch-born, Curacao international joined Columbus in 2019 on a free transfer in the summer from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. Room slotted in as the starting goalkeeper and kept that role through three full seasons. In 96 MLS regular season games, he registered 25 shutouts and was part of the 2020 MLS Cup winning side, including earning a clean sheet in the final over Seattle Sounders at Historic Crew Stadium.

Room was the team’s defensive player of the year the last two seasons and was a finalist for the MLS’ best goalkeeper of the year in 2020. In 2020, a double save he made against Orlando City won the MLS’ save of the year. In 2023, Room played three matches with Patrick Schulte stepping in as the goalkeeper for most of the regular season.

The Crew will be back in action on Sunday night in its first match in the Leagues Cup, hosting St. Louis CITY SC at Lower.com Field in its first of two group stage games.