COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luis Diaz and Gyasi Zardes each scored first half goals and the Columbus Crew held off Toronto FC for a 2-1 win.

Ayo Akinola scored for Toronto in the 52nd minute off a rebound finish.

Diaz escaped on a breakaway after a Toronto corner in which it didn’t have defenders playing back.

Pedro Santos got it to Diaz for a solo run and a one-on-one with Toronto keeper Alex Bono before finding the back of the net at the 12th minute.