DETROIT, Michigan (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew’s losing streak was extended to four matches after an upset loss to Detroit City FC in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Detroit, a club in the USL Championship, scored two unanswered goals in the second half to beat the Black & Gold in front of its fans at Keyworth Stadium.

Midfielder Maxi Rodriguez scored both goals for Detroit, including a game-winning penalty in the 86th minute.

The Crew will now only play MLS matches for the remainder of 2022 after its elimination from the U.S. Open Cup.

Columbus plays Saturday night at Sporting Kansas City as they look to break its longest losing streak since August 2021.