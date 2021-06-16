Crew’s Zelarayan among ESPY nominees for best MLS player

Columbus Crew SC midfielder Lucas Zelarayán (10) runs after the ball during an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lucas Zelarayan, the Columbus Crew SC’s attacking midfielder, hopes to add another award to his already decorated career.

Zelarayan is nominated of Best MLS Player in this year’s ESPY awards, facing off against Alejandro Pozuelo, Diego Rossi, and Andre Blake.

Zelarayan joined the Crew in December 2019, scoring a game-winning goal in his debut game.

In the 2020 Major League Soccer Cup final, the league’s newcomer of the year scored two goals and assisted on a third, giving the Crew a 3-0 win and the team’s second MLS cup.

Zelarayan was named the MLS Cup Most Valuable Player.