COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew attacker Lucas Zelarayan will miss the next one to two weeks with a right knee injury.

Zelarayan suffered the injury late in the Crew’s Sunday draw against the New York Red Bulls.

The Armenian international was set to play for his country during this international break but the injury will sideline him and he will have two weeks to recover.

With no Crew match this weekend, Zelarayan could possibly not miss any game time with the Black & Gold stepping onto the field next on April 2 against Nashville SC at Lower.com Field.

Columbus is unbeaten in its first four games of the season.