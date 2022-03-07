COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew playmaker Lucas Zelarayan has been awarded with a spot in the MLS Team of the Week for a second straight time to start the 2022 season.

The Armenian midfielder for Columbus has started the MLS season hot with three goals and an assist in his first two games, including a two-goal performance on Saturday in a 3-3 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Zelarayan and the Crew are unbeaten through the first two matches of 2022 and are currently in third-place in the Eastern Conference.

The Black & Gold return home this weekend for its first intra-conference match this year as they host Toronto FC at Lower.com Field this Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.