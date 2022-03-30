COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan has added another MLS accolade to his resume after being awarded the MLS player of the month for March.

The Armenian international was stellar for the Black & Gold through the month scoring four goals and notching two assists in the first four games of the season.

Zelarayan ends a near four-year drought as the first Crew player to be awarded a player of the month award since Zack Steffen in May 2018.

The Crew’s No. 10 suffered an injury in the team’s last match against the Red Bulls. The Black & Gold are hopeful he will be available for the team’s next game.

Columbus will host Nashville SC on Saturday at Lower.com Field at 6:00pm to try and maintain its unbeaten record to begin the 2022 season.