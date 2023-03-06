COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the fourth year in a row, midfielder Lucas Zelarayan is being rewarded for his stellar play for the Columbus Crew.

The Armenian international was named the MLS player of the matchday after a two-goal performance in the Black & Gold’s 2-0 win over D.C. United in its 2023 home opener at Lower.com Field. Zelarayan notched both strikes in the first half in front of the Columbus crowd to get them their first three points of the young season.

Zelarayan last won the MLS player of the matchday award, given to the league’s best performer during one week of play, in 2021. His Saturday man of the match performance was his fifth multi-goal game for the Crew, the eighth-most in the club’s history.

The former MLS Cup MVP and his Crew teammates will head to Toronto for its third game in 2023 as they take on Toronto FC. Columbus’ season opener was a 4-1 road loss to the Philadelphia Union. The Black & Gold return home on Mar. 25 for a match against Atlanta United.