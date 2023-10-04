COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a September to remember for Columbus Crew striker Cucho Hernandez who completed the month winning an MLS award.

The Colombian striker won the MLS’ player of the month for September after scoring eight goals and providing one assist in five games. Included in his red-hot Sept. was two hat-tricks against CF Montreal on Sept. 2 and another over a 24-minute span against the Chicago Fire on Sept. 20.

His hat-trick against Chicago clinched the Crew its first MLS Cup Playoffs spot since 2020 and made him the first MLS player to have multiple three-goal games in a month since Josef Martinez in 2017.

Hernandez has 25 goal contributions in 2023 season, scoring 14 goals and notching 11 assists in 24 games thus far in the regular season. He sits one goal behind the league leaders in goals and with just three games left, is still in the hunt to win MLS’ golden boot.

The Black & Gold will take on the New England Revolution on the road Wednesday night before facing Atlanta United away on Saturday. The team’s Decision Day match to end the regular season is against CF Montreal on Oct. 21 at Lower.com Field.

Columbus is currently in fifth-place in the Eastern Conference and is chasing a top-four place to earn home-field advantage for the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. With the new playoff format, the first round will be a best-of-three series with the higher seed hosting the first game and if necessary, the deciding third match.