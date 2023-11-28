COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time since 2020, a Columbus Crew player has been named to the MLS’ team of the season.

Columbus striker Cucho Hernandez was included in the 2023 MLS Best XI after leading the Crew with 16 goals and notching 11 assists. The 24-year-old Colombian became the club’s record-signing in the middle of 2022 and has become a goalscoring fixture in the Black & Gold’s attack.

The last Crew player to be included in the MLS best XI was Jonathan Mensah in 2020 with Kei Kamara being the last Columbus striker to make the team, which he did back in 2015.

Alongside Cucho are MLS Golden Boot winner Dennis Bouanga and Atlanta’s Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis as the forwards chosen in the team.

2023 MLS Best XI

Goalkeeper: Roman Burki (St. Louis CITY SC)

Defender: Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Tim Parker (St. Louis CITY SC), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielder: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Forward: Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew), Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United)

Of the 11 players in the team, five will be in action on Saturday in the MLS conference finals that features the Hell is Real derby. FC Cincinnati, led by MLS MVP Luciano Acosta, will welcome the Crew to TQL Stadium for the Eastern Conference championship and the right to host MLS Cup on Dec. 9.

The Western Conference final will pit LAFC against the Houston Dynamo as Los Angeles looks to win its second consecutive MLS Cup title. No team has won back-to-back MLS Cups since the LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012.