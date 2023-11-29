COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the great and budding rivalries in American soccer will be renewed Saturday as the Columbus Crew meets FC Cincinnati for the MLS Eastern Conference title. For Crew striker Christian Ramirez, he’s more in a heavenly frame of mind after one of the greatest weekends of his life.

Saturday night when the Crew played at Orlando City in the Eastern Conference semifinal, Ramirez was physically there but a little distracted. His wife, Valerie, was due to give birth to their third child.

“She said, You know what, you just need to go,” said Ramirez. “I don’t think. I don’t think he’s coming, she said. So I trusted her and I realized that we’d be flying back in and be back in Columbus by midnight on Saturday. It was a 36 hour window that we just had to take a chance on.”

With the season on the line, Ramirez was on the bench and came in during extra time with the score tied 0-0. Just moments after subbing on, inspiration arrived as he poked home the winning goal for Columbus. “I sort of blacked out in that moment,” said Ramirez. “I’m always getting those type of goals.”

Even after lifting his team to a 2-0 victory, Ramirez had a different goal in mind. “We went out to brunch on Sunday with our family and kids, and then a few hours later she started getting contractions and we’re in the hospital,” said Ramirez.

Monday at 8:59 a.m., Christian and Valerie were celebrating the arrival of son Kash Christian Ramirez, joining their daughters Zara and Nova. “So everything went well for him and his family,” said Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy. “So that’s why his wife was able to wait.”

Even with the birth of Kash, Ramirez was back in the office preparing for rivals FC Cincinnati. “I was in the next day when I could have very easily asked for an extra day off,” said Ramirez. “I know the importance of of this week, of just being here and being present in the build up and preparation. My mom and her mom have been so good and helping and the little man has just been sleeping the whole time, so it’s been fun.”

Ramirez and Columbus will take a much shorter road trip this Saturday down to Cincinnati to face FCC in the first “Hell is Real” playoff match. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the winner clinching home-field advantage for MLS Cup on Dec. 9.