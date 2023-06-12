COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Columbus Crew players have been called up for international duty, including a starting midfielder set to wear the Stars & Stripes.

Aidan Morris has been chosen in the 23-man squad for the United States for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament. The USMNT is looking to defend its 2021 title of the region’s major international tournament that features 16 teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Morris has earned two caps for the U.S. senior team with his last appearance coming on April 19 against Mexico in the Allstate Continental Clasico. With the USMNT as the favorites to win the Gold Cup, Morris could be away from the Black & Gold until mid-July when the Crew shifts from MLS play to the Leagues Cup.

The U.S. will start the Gold Cup on June 24 against Jamaica at Soldier Field in Chicago. The team’s remaining group games will be on June 28 in St. Louis against an undetermined opponent and on July 2 versus Nicaragua in Charlotte. If the United States wins its group, the team would play its quarterfinal match in Cincinnati on July 9.

Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room is also set to depart the club and join Curacao once again. His national side will attempt to qualify for the Gold Cup this week during the preliminary round, which begins after the team plays a friendly against Puerto Rico on Tuesday in Miami.

Room and Curacao will have to win its June 16 match against St. Kitts & Nevis in Miami to play in a “win and you’re in” match against either French Guiana or St. Maarten. If Curacao wins both matches, they would be in the U.S. group.

Outside of the Americas, Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan, fresh off scoring a stoppage-time winner from midfield at the Chicago Fire, will suit up for Armenia this month as UEFA Euro qualifiers resume.

Zelarayan and company will take on Wales on June 16 in Cardiff and then host Latvia on June 19 in Yerevan. Since changing his international eligibility from Argentina to Armenia, Zelarayan has earned seven caps for his new nation and hopes to help them qualify for a major tournament for the first time.

The Crew will look to extend its winning streak to four matches when they take on New York City FC on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.