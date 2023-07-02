COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris is departing the United States men’s national team early during the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament.

After two group stage matches, the USMNT announced that Morris was given permission to depart the camp for “personal reasons.”

The 21-year-old Black & Gold midfielder played in both of the USA’s group stage matches, including starting and playing all 90 minutes in an opening night draw against Jamaica in Chicago. Those two games give Morris four caps for the U.S. senior team.

Morris has had his most successful season of his career in 2023 as an anchor in the Crew’s midfield. He was named to the MLS All-Star team that is scheduled to face Arsenal on July 19 in Washington D.C.

The United States conclude group stage play Sunday evening against Trinidad & Tobago against Charlotte. A win or a draw will put the Stars & Stripes in the quarterfinals with that game scheduled to be played July 9 in Cincinnati.

The Columbus Crew is currently on a six-match unbeaten run, including five straight wins at home in Lower.com Field to propel them to fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Columbus will play in Miami on July 4 against Inter Miami before returning to Columbus to host New York City FC on July 8, the team’s penultimate MLS regular season match before the Leagues Cup.